SomaLogic Announces Appointment Of Steven Mermelstein As Senior Vice President Of Corporate Strategy, Development And Mergers And Acquisitions

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (SLGC) , a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that Steve Mermelstein joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Development and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A).

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the SomaLogic team," said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. "His extensive advisory and execution expertise in the life sciences sector, focused primarily on tools and diagnostics, positions us well for successful inorganic growth. I look forward to working with Steve as we continue to rapidly scale our business."

Steve has more than 25 years of experience providing strategic and corporate finance advice to senior management teams and boards of directors. He has executed a broad range of corporate transactions, including M&A, growth equity investments, recapitalizations, out-licensing and joint ventures.

He was previously Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Agilent Technologies, where he led the M&A, Integration and Market Analysis teams. Prior to that, Steve was Managing Director at Covington Associates advising institutional-backed and middle-market companies in the life sciences sector. He also served as Managing Director at Huron Consulting Group, where he headed Huron Transaction Advisory LLC's life sciences investment banking practice. Prior to that, he was Director at Wasserstein Perella & Co., where he was responsible for private equity and M&A advisory across various industries. Steve began his career at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he specialized in M&A advisory and private equity investing through Chase Capital.

Steve received an AB in Government from Dartmouth College and an Executive MBA in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business. "I'm thrilled to be joining a tremendous team at SomaLogic, which is poised for significant continued expansion in the dynamic and fast-growing proteomics space," he said.

About SomaLogicSomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of important changes in an individual's proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

