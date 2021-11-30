Solulever Strengthens Its Advisory Board With The Appointment Of Veteran Business Leader And Industrial Tech Expert, Werner Boeing

SCHIPHOL-RIJK, The Netherlands, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solulever B.V., a global Digital Manufacturing Platform company Headquartered in The Netherlands, today announced that its board of directors named a noted veteran business leader and industrial tech expert Werner Boeing to its advisory board.

Werner has vast experience of leading technology and data-enabled business models with global market leaders like Roche Diagnostics, Campbell Soup Company, Masterfoods etc. The addition of Werner to the advisory board further strengthens Solulever's position as a disruptive challenger in the Industry 4.0 space.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Boeing to our advisory board", said Jitesh Kohli, CEO and co-founder, Solulever. "We deliver a strong digital foundation for manufacturers to achieve fast, affordable, and high-impact operations transformation. Our platform harnesses the power of the latest technologies, while also maximizing returns from existing OT and IT investments of a customer. Mr. Boeing brings a rich experience of doing exactly the same, while building innovative technology-led business models for globally leading manufacturers. We are excited about learning from Mr. Boeing's thought leadership and co-shaping the future of Digital Manufacturing."

Rajat Sabharwal, CTO and co-founder, Solulever commented "Mr. Boeing's addition to the board solidifies our commitment to drive meaningful innovation for batch and process industries. Mr. Boeing is a visionary and an industry respected veteran. With his foresight, he has helmed technology led business transformations at some of the most coveted manufacturing enterprises. We are keen to learn from his experiences and further enrich our platform offering with his guidance. On behalf of the entire technology R&D team at Solulever, I welcome Mr. Boeing to our Advisory Board and look forward to exciting developments ahead."

Werner is co-founder and CEO at evisory GmbH. Werner joined Roche in 2009, first in the Pharmaceutical Division, and for over 10 years he worked as the CIO and divisional board member at Roche Diagnostics. With its Headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world with FY 2020 revenues of over CHF 58 billion. Between the years 2005 and 2009, Werner led the IT function for Europe and Emerging markets as VP at Campbell Soup Company, an American processed food and snack giant with FY 2020 revenues of more than $8 billion. Prior to that, Werner also played leadership roles at Masterfoods and inpro. Currently, Werner is also an advisory board member at Orbit Health and other startups and enterprises.

"Joining the Solulever advisory board and supporting their leadership to deliver on its vision is a great honor for me," said Werner Boeing. "It feels like going full circle as I started my career in a digital manufacturing think tank of the German automotive industry a long time ago. To me, this shows that it is all about execution and finding ways to make digital manufacturing capabilities accessible in the real world across all industries until today. That is why the product offerings and vision of Solulever are so relevant and compelling, it is driven by creating real impact for its clients delivering on their digital manufacturing strategy."

Solulever simplifies the Digitization of Manufacturing Operations with its microservices architecture-based Hybrid (Edge, Fog, Cloud) industrial platforms called Brabo Edge Platform and Brabo Factory Cloud. Brabo platform Connects, Contextualizes, Analyse, Reacts and Historizes OT/IT/IIoT data for driving continuous digitization programs. The platform enables real-time analytics, corrective/ preventive intervention and automation to achieve a holistic digitization of plant operations. The configurable analytics suite called Brabo Asset Studio and Brabo Process Studio deliver unmatched flexibility and scalability for manufacturing enterprises. This makes it possible for manufacturers to drive plant specific ROI, irrespective of plant size, the current state of technology, digital maturity etc.

About Solulever:

Headquartered in The Netherlands, with a fully owned subsidiary in India, Solulever delivers unique industrial platforms that make the Digital Transformation of manufacturing operations simple, affordable, adoptable and fast. Solulever is invested into by Taurus Group, a $200m European leader in cutting-edge storage and compute infrastructure space, including high-performance compute, open compute and edge compute domain. Taurus group has its offices in The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

