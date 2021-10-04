Solomon Hedaya Joins Fortress Brand As New VP Of Corporate Development And M&A

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Hedaya joins Fortress Brand this September as the company's new Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A. Hedaya is one of the company's critical hires supporting Fortress's strategic growth initiatives since it announced its partnership with private equity firm Trivest in 2020.

Recently announced as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the second year in a row, Fortress Brand is a technology-enabled retail agency representing acclaimed beauty, health and wellness brands on the Amazon marketplace with a focus on driving game-changing eCommerce growth for its clients.

After an extensive search, brothers Matthew and Alex Beer, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Fortress Brand, welcomed Hedaya on board thanks to his impressive credentials, relentless optimism and creativity, and fervor for collaboration.

Hedaya's responsibilities as VP of Corporate Development and M&A will include leading a comprehensive acquisition strategy for Fortress Brand, specifically seeking out like-minded businesses, service providers and international agencies that could integrate into the company's platform and the company culture that Fortress Brand has built.

Hedaya comes to Fortress Brand with over a decade of dynamic financial and business relationship-focused M&A experience having functioned as an operator, seller, and buyer of other businesses before joining Fortress Brand's growing team. He previously facilitated the sale of his family's handbag company, Mondani Handbags, to Centric Brands where he was then hired as the Senior Director of M&A and Business Development. Hedaya specialized in leading and executing multiple acquisitions across Centric's portfolio.

"The goal is to acquire businesses that will complement the Fortress Brand legacy, be a good cultural fit and help us do what we do better. It will be a collaborative effort across the company and we will be working together to make sure that happens," says Matthew Beer, Co-CEO of Fortress Brand.

Co-CEO Alex Beer continues, "Finding and bringing in new people that will add value to the Fortress Brand team is very important, both to us and to the company's overall growth and success. We firmly believe having Solomon on board will take Fortress in the direction we are trying to go in terms of new mergers and acquisitions and we're excited to see where this will take us."

Established in 2012 and based in the heart of SoHo in NYC, Fortress Brand represents acclaimed beauty, health and wellness brands on the Amazon marketplace. With nearly a decade in business and 45 exclusive partnerships with names like Glow Recipe, Youth to the People and HUM Nutrition, our core strengths are channel control, protecting brand integrity, and driving growth on Amazon. Recognized as one of Inc.'s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies and trusted by Amazon as a verified partner, we are fully invested in our clients' success from day one and stay on top of today's rapidly changing market by investing deeply into technology, data and international capabilities.

