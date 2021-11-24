Solo Brands, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results To Be Released Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Solo Brands, Inc., ("DTC") (NYSE: DTC) today announced that it plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, before the market opens.

Solo Brands, Inc., ("DTC") (DTC) today announced that it plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, before the market opens. DTC will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 844-200-6205 (international callers, please dial +1 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 790861 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of DTC's website, https://investors.solobrands.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until December 15, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 866-813-9403 (international callers, please dial +44 204-525-0658). The access code for the replay is 915288. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for 1 year.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine TX, develops and produces category creating lifestyle products that help customers produce lasting memories. Through a disruptive and scaled DTC platform, Solo Brands offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands - Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies premium casual apparel and activewear, Oru Kayaks, origami folding kayaks that can be assembled in minutes, and Isle paddleboards, the original and one of the fastest growing online US retailers of paddle boards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005817/en/