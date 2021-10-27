Solo Brands, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Solo Brands, Inc., owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,225 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $17.

Solo Brands, Inc., owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,225 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,935,483 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on October 28, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DTC." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Jefferies are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands is a DTC platform that offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands - Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak, and Isle paddleboards.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company's plans for its proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risk regarding when we can complete the offering and other factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

