Sollio Cooperative Group Is Proud To Be Among Canada's Best Managed Companies

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sollio Cooperative Group was recognized for its overall performance and steady growth by receiving the prestigious title of Canada's Best Managed Companies. To distinguish itself, Sollio Cooperative Group demonstrated its purpose, vision, mission, business model and business strategy, which allow it to integrate the expectations of its members and agricultural producers. More than a profitable business model that promotes innovation and productivity while respecting cooperative values, Sollio Cooperative Group has demonstrated a development model for the future of all. A model whose governance mechanisms have proven their efficiency.

The efficiency of our cooperative business model"Excellence in our work and performance includes that of our three divisions: Sollio Agriculture, BMR Group Inc., and Olymel L.P. Our cooperative business model integrates the scope of our operations across the country, as well as the interests of our divisions, members and producers. This award shows both the resilience of our teams and of our extensive network of agricultural cooperatives, as well as the relevance of our cooperative business model," said Gaétan Desroches, Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group.

"I am extremely proud that our organization was recognized by the business community. This award is both a symbol of our determination and recognition of our practices, as well as an honour that confirms the relevance of our cooperative values and our actions," add Mr. Desroches.

Winners of the 2021 Best Managed program represent the elite of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. They demonstrated their leadership in relation to strategy, capacities and innovation, culture and engagement, as well as finance in order to achieve sustainable growth. Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which is in its 28th year, remains the country's leading business awards program, recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for their world-leading, innovative business practices.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Sollio Cooperative Group Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our daily actions of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building the economy of tomorrow have been part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, as well as two sections—one consisting of hog producers supplying Olymel and the other consisting of independent BMR hardware stores—Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.2 billion (and over $11 billion with affiliated cooperatives). Our cooperative values are based on honesty, equality, responsibility and solidarity. Resolutely forward-looking, Sollio Cooperative Group believes in the principles of sustainable development. By 2025, Sollio Cooperative Group is striving to be recognized as the reference point for Canadian retail sales sectors, the North American agricultural sector and the agri-food sector internationally. To learn more, visit sollio.coop.

