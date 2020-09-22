Soliton Appoints Greater Than One Group As Its Integrated Marketing Agency

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced that it has selected Greater Than One Group ("GTO") as its integrated marketing agency. The collaboration will aim to raise the visibility of the Company's Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device and establish the Soliton brand in the aesthetic industry through multi-channel marketing efforts.

Soliton's decision to partner with GTO comes as the Company approaches initial U.S. commercialization of its Rapid Acoustic Pulse device in the first half of 2021.

"We are excited to begin this relationship with GTO to enhance Soliton's brand impression and digital presence. Greater Than One is well-known for the imaginative aspects that the company provides to each project, and we look forward to the creative strategy that its team will bring to Soliton. We believe this partnership further supports our commercialization plans for the RAP device and will advance the Soliton brand and recognition," commented Christopher Capelli, MD, founder, President and CEO of Soliton.

"What an amazing opportunity to be working with Soliton on this incredible, integrated launch. GTO blends creativity, content, media and data via closed loop technologies, and Soliton's unique Rapid Acoustic Device for aesthetics is an exceptional breakthrough deserving of an imaginative brand approach," said Mike Hartman, Chief Creative Officer of Greater Than One Group.

About Greater Than One GroupGreater Than One Group is a full-service global agency network that provides creative, digital, media, enterprise, analytics, social media and business consulting solutions to leading health and wellness clients around the world. GTO utilizes converged proprietary data-driven methodologies to provide imaginative marketing solutions in health and wellness.

About Soliton, Inc.Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton has completed a clinical study using the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite and is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and is not yet cleared for use to address cellulite.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our ability to successfully launch our product in the first half of 2021. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

