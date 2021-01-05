Solid State Relay Market With COVID-19 Impact By Mounting Type, Output Voltage, Current Rating, Application And Geography - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Relay Market with COVID-19 Impact by Mounting Type (Panel, PCB), Output Voltage (AC, DC, AC/DC), Current Rating (Low, Medium, High), Application (Industrial Automation, Automotive & Transportation), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solid state relay (SSR) market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the solid-state relay market is majorly driven by growing adoption of high-tech electronics and automation in the consumer electronics industry, increasing complexity in automobile circuits of electric vehicles, and robust features of solid-state relays.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the solid-state relay market. Panel mount solid-state relay expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Panel mount solid-state relay is expected to account for the largest share of the solid-state relay market in 2020, followed by PCB mount solid-state relays; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. The increasing application of panel mount SSRs in the industrial automation and energy & infrastructure segments is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. The panel mount SSR is the simplest form of SSR, which is also easy to assemble and change, if necessary. These features make it the primary choice for a majority of electrical equipment for switching and safety applications. Automotive and transportation application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The solid-state relay market for automotive and transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is supporting the growth of the solid-state relay (SSR) market for automotive and transportation. solid-state relay offers superior solid-state performance for high-power demanding applications and are also an ideal choice for automobiles as they offer variable load control. Automotive OEMs and players within the mobility industry are among the hardest hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on EVs will differ across regions. Post-COVID-19 crisis, the sale of EVs is expected to rebound strongly in China, keeping investment stable, and the projected increase in EV market share on track. The ongoing pandemic may negatively affect the growth of the solid-state relays market for automotive and EV applications for the short term. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The solid-state relay market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The rapid growth of the automotive, food & beverage, building equipment, and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of the solid-state relay market in APAC. The rapid growth of the automotive, food & beverage, building equipment, and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of the solid-state relay (SSR) market in APAC. The impact of COVID-19 in the region has led to a significant drop in the demand for transportation connectivity, which has correspondingly declined the investments in the associated sector. This is expected to impact the supply chain of solid-state relays in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)4.2 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Mounting Type4.3 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Output Voltage4.4 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Current Rating4.5 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Application & Region4.6 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Geography 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Drivers5.2.1 Increase in Overall Revenue Projection of Semiconductor Industry Despite COVID-19 Crisis5.2.2 Growing Adoption of High-Tech Electronics and Automation in the Consumer Electronics Industry5.2.3 Increasing Complexity in Circuits of Electric Vehicles5.2.4 Robust Features and Benefits of SSR5.3 Restraints5.3.1 Need for Safe Operating Temperature to Manage Dissipating Heat Generated by SSR5.3.2 Higher Cost and Requirement of Higher Initial Investment as Compared to Emr5.3.3 Current Leakage During Switching Off SSR5.4 Opportunities5.4.1 Increase in Number of Start-Ups in the Semiconductor Industry5.4.2 Expanding Semiconductor Industry in APAC5.5 Challenges5.5.1 Disruptions in Supply Chain and Temporary Shutdown of Restaurants5.5.2 Stringent Quality Standards5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Ecosystem Analysis5.8 Porter's Five Force Analysis5.9 Case Study Analysis5.10 Technology Analysis5.11 Pricing Analysis5.12 Trade Analysis5.13 Patent Analysis5.14 Regulatory Landscape 6 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Mounting Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Panel Mount6.2.1 Panel Mount is Extensively Used SSR6.3 Pcb Mount6.3.1 Miniaturization of Electrical Equipment is Fueling Growth of Pcb Mount Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market6.4 Din-Rail Mount6.4.1 Din-Rail Mount SSR Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period6.5 Others 7 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Output Voltage7.1 Introduction7.2 Ac SSR7.2.1 Ac SSR Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period7.3 Dc SSR7.3.1 Heating, Lighting, and Motion Control Are Major Applications of Dc Ssrs7.4 Ac/Dc SSR7.4.1 Ac/Dc SSR Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period 8 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Current Rating8.1 Introduction8.2 Low (0-20A)8.2.1 Low Current Rating Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period8.3 Medium (20-50A)8.3.1 Medium Current Rating Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period8.4 High (50A & Above)8.4.1 Solid-state Relays with Very High Current Ratings (150A Plus) Are Expensive Due to Their Heat Sinking Requirements 9 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Applications of Solid-state Relays9.3 Industrial Automation9.3.1 Machine Tools9.3.1.1 Machine Tools Segment to Hold Maximum Share of Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Industrial Automation9.3.2 Elevators9.3.2.1 SSRA are Used for Controlling Electric Motor and Hoist Movement in Elevators9.3.3 Conveyor Systems9.3.3.1 SSR Safeguards Electric Motor in Conveyor System from Overheating9.3.4 Industrial Robotics9.3.4.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Industrial Robotics to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period9.3.5 Material Handling Equipment9.3.5.1 SSR is Used for Monitoring Highly Repetitive Operations During Material Handling9.3.6 Others9.4 Building Equipment9.4.1 Lighting Systems9.4.1.1 Office Lighting Systems9.4.1.1.1 SSRS are Used in Office Lighting System for Reliable Switching Operations9.4.1.2 Warehouse/Theatrical Lighting Systems9.4.1.2.1 Warehouse/Theatrical Lighting Systems Require SSRS for Protection Against Change in Voltage9.4.2 Security and Access Control Systems9.4.2.1 SSR is Used in Security and Access Control for Overvoltage Protection9.4.3 HVAC Systems9.4.3.1 HVAC System Includes Heating Coils and Motorized Dampers That Are Integrated with SSRS9.4.4 Others9.5 Industrial OEMs9.5.1 Electronics Equipment9.5.1.1 SSR Protects Electronic Equipment from Overcurrent, Undercurrent, and Reverse Currents9.5.2 Packaging Devices9.5.2.1 Increasing Automation in Packaging Lines is Fueling Demand for Ssrs in Packaging Devices9.5.3 Plastic and Printing Devices9.5.3.1 High-Frequency Switching is Fueling Demand for Ssrs9.5.4 Others9.6 Energy and Infrastructure9.6.1 Power Distribution9.6.1.1 SSR Acts as a Protective Device in Power Distribution9.6.2 Solar Tracking Systems9.6.2.1 SSRs Are Implemented in Rotary Motors Control Movement of Solar Panels9.6.3 Wind Turbines9.6.3.1 SSR Delivers Surplus Dc Power from Wind Turbine9.6.4 Others9.7 Automotive & Transportation9.7.1 Train Control Systems9.7.1.1 Train Control System to Hold Largest Share of Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Automotive & Transportation9.7.2 Electric Vehicles9.7.2.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Electric Vehicles to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period9.7.3 Others9.8 Medical9.8.1 Dialysis Machines9.8.1.1 Increasing Demand for Portable Dialysis Machines to Fuel Demand for SSR9.8.2 Medical Sterilizers9.8.2.1 SSR Helps Medical Sterilizers to Protect Against Irregularities in Temperature and Pressure9.8.3 Incubators9.8.3.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Incubators to Grow at the Highest Rate for Medical Application9.8.4 Others9.9 Food & Beverage9.9.1 Ovens9.9.1.1 SSR Provides Protection to Ovens Against Uncontrolled Transients and Overvoltage9.9.2 Coffee Makers & Vending Machines9.9.2.1 SSR Provides Protection Against Voltage Fluctuation9.9.3 Others 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 RoW 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis11.3 Market Share Analysis, 201911.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 201911.4.1 Star11.4.2 Pervasive11.4.3 Emerging Leader11.4.4 Participant11.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 201911.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Responsive Companies11.5.3 Dynamic Companies11.5.4 Starting Blocks11.6 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market: Product Footprint11.7 Competitive Scenario 12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Portfolio of Companies in Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market12.3 Key Players12.3.1 Carlo Gavazzi12.3.2 Omron Corporation12.3.3 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.12.3.4 Crydom12.3.5 Omega Engineering12.3.6 Broadcom12.3.7 Fujitsu12.3.8 Rockwell Automation12.3.9 Anacon Electronic Sales 12.3.10 Celduc Relais 12.3.11 Ixys Integrated Circuits Division 12.3.12 Teledyne Defence Electronics12.4 Right to Win12.5 Other Key Players12.5.1 Ametek12.5.2 Arico Technology12.5.3 Connectwell Industries12.5.4 Eaton12.5.5 Emtech Solution12.5.6 Panasonic12.5.7 Phoenix Contact12.5.8 Te Connectivity12.5.9 Infineon Technologies Ag 12.5.10 Siemens Ag 12.5.11 Texas Instruments Inc. 12.5.12 General Electric 12.5.13 Comus International 13 Related Report 14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal14.4 Available Customizations14.5 Related Reports14.6 Author Details

