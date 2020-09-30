Solid Digital Launches Pro Bono Digital Growth® Impact Grant

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital marketing agency, Solid Digital has announced the launch of a new pro bono offering - the Digital Growth® Impact Grant. They will be accepting applications for the 2021 grant through November 6, 2020.

The 2021 Digital Growth® Impact Grant will be awarded to one 501(c)(3) organization. The Impact Grant recipient will receive three months of Digital Growth®, as well as 40 hours of digital support to assist with digital projects such as: website design, website tool integration, website development, SEO optimization, content creation, or Google analytics set-up and training. All services will be provided by a Project Manager and internal specialists on the Solid Digital team.

Following in the footsteps of pro bono work once associated primarily with legal aid, businesses like Solid Digital are similarly using their expertise to help those in need and promote giving. Solid Digital's core values and mission will be furthered by providing the same exemplary guidance and service to its non-profit grant recipients as it does for its clients.

"At Solid Digital, we are on a mission to improve the digital value of all organizations" said Solid Digital CEO, Jesse McCabe. "We conceived of this grant as a way to give back. We have an immense amount of talent within our organization and believe we can provide high impact positive change to a non-profit organization lacking the funding and resources needed to increase their digital presence."

Non-profit organizations can apply directly on Solid Digital's website by visiting https://www.soliddigital.com/impact-grant . The top finalists will be selected on November 20th and the winner will be announced on December 11th. The project will kick off in January 2021 and run through March 2021.

About Solid DigitalSolid Digital is a full service digital agency specializing in digital consulting, web design & development, application design & development, and digital marketing. The company partners with clients across industries to increase digital value and promote Digital Growth®. Founded in 2007, Solid Digital has offices in Chicago, IL and Portland, OR.

Please visit https://www.soliddigital.com/impact-grant for more information, requirements, or to apply.

