Solid Biosciences To Present At 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. Following the prepared remarks, Mr. Ganot will be available for Q&A.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for approximately 30 days on the Events page.

About Solid BiosciencesSolid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive - work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001, as well as our recently announced next-generation gene therapy candidate, SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

