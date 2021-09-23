Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data From Patients In The Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Trial Of SGT-001

- Data support continued functional benefit 1.5 years post treatment compared with natural history data; assessed by North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) and Forced Vital Capacity (FVC) -

- Patient reported outcomes showed sustained improvements at 1.5 years compared to patient baseline and natural history data -

- No new drug-related safety findings for a period of up to 3.5 years -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), will report positive 1.5-year functional data and patient-reported outcome measures (Pediatric Outcomes Data Collection Instrument, or PODCI) for Patients 4-6 in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial of SGT-001. Vamshi Rao, MD, Attending Physician, Neurology, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Neurology and Epilepsy), Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and an IGNITE DMD clinical investigator, will present the data today in an oral session at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress.

"The data presented today demonstrate durable expression and function of microdystrophin protein in biopsy samples collected 12 to 24 months post-dosing of SGT-001," said Dr. Rao. "Additionally, these data provide encouraging evidence of functional benefit at 1.5 years post-treatment compared with natural history data and show meaningful improvement in patient-reported outcomes. Data from additional patients should enhance our understanding of the role that SGT-001 may play in improving outcomes for patients with Duchenne."

"We continue to believe that SGT-001 has the potential to provide differentiated benefit to patients with Duchenne and are on track to dose additional patients in IGNITE DMD," said Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder of Solid Biosciences.

IGNITE DMD 1.5-Year DataToday, the company will report 1.5-year functional data and patient-reported outcome measures for Patients 4-6, all of whom received 2E14 vg/kg of SGT-001 manufactured using Solid Biosciences' first-generation manufacturing process. The company previously reported 1-year data for the same measures in March 2021.

Biopsy DataAs previously reported in May 2021, analyses of the long-term biopsy data collected from Patients 4-6 at the 2E14 vg/kg dose level, taken 2 years, 1.5 years and 1-year post-dosing, respectively, indicate evidence of durable and widespread expression of the microdystrophin protein.

Functional Data

NSAA scores at 1.5 years showed minimal change compared with baseline and suggest benefit after treatment when compared to trajectories typically observed in natural history data. Natural history analyses suggest that patients similarly aged to those enrolled in IGNITE DMD would normally be expected to exhibit a 4.5-point decline in NSAA over 1.5 years. In contrast, Patients 4-6 exhibited a mean decrease of 1.7 points (Range: -3 to 0 points) from baseline and a mean difference of +2.8 points compared with natural history data over the same time period.

6MWT distances were maintained 1.5 years post dosing, while natural history analyses suggest that similarly aged patients would normally be expected to exhibit a 63.5-meter decline over the same period. The mean increase in the 6MWT for Patients 4-6 at 1.5 years was 15.3 meters (Range: -17 to +56 meters) compared with baseline, and the mean difference compared with natural history data was +78.8 meters over the same period.

The percent predicted FVC for Patients 4-6 continued to show stability or improvement 1.5 years following SGT-001 administration, while natural history analyses suggest that similarly aged patients would normally be expected to exhibit a decline of 7.5% over the same period. The mean improvement in percent predicted FVC from baseline to 1.5 years for Patients 4-6 was 4.1% (Range: +0.6% to +9.2%), and the mean difference compared with natural history data was +11.6% over the same time period.

Patient-Reported Outcome MeasuresPatient-reported outcome measures showed meaningful sustained improvements at 1.5 years compared with baseline as assessed using the PODCI global (range of change from baseline of +7 to +18 points), sports (Range: +14 to +23 points), transfer (Range: -6 to +3 points) and upper extremity scales (Range: +2 to +9 points). Data from natural history studies demonstrate a decline in the global (7.6 points), sports (4.7 points) and transfer (14.9 points) scales over the same period of time.

Safety FindingsNo new drug-related safety findings have been reported in Patients 4-6, who have post-dosing periods of more than 1.5 years to 2.5 years, or any of Patients 1-8, who have post-dosing periods of more than 5 months to 3.5 years.

About SGT-001Solid's SGT-001 is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne. Duchenne is caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene that result in the absence or near absence of dystrophin protein. SGT-001 is a systemically administered candidate that delivers a synthetic dystrophin gene, called microdystrophin, to the body. This microdystrophin encodes for a functional protein surrogate that is expressed in muscles and stabilizes essential associated proteins, including neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS). Data from Solid's clinical program suggests that SGT-001 has the potential to slow or stop the progression of Duchenne, regardless of genetic mutation or disease stage.

SGT-001 is based on pioneering research in dystrophin biology by Dr. Jeffrey Chamberlain of the University of Washington and Dr. Dongsheng Duan of the University of Missouri. SGT-001 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, or RPDD, and Fast Track Designation in the United States and Orphan Drug Designations in both the United States and European Union.

About Solid BiosciencesSolid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive - work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

