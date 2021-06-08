Solgaard Achieves 'Plastic Negative' Sustainability Goal

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable travel and accessories brand, Solgaard, announces the achievement of its 'plastic negative' sustainability goal as part of an update released on World Oceans Day 2021 detailing the company's environmental commitments and ocean-bound plastic upcycling initiatives.

Solgaard's achievement of 'plastic negative' status comes following the company's delivery in several sustainable business practice areas. These include the use of recycled materials and upcycled ocean-bound plastic in all of its products, in addition to an offset of a minimum of five pounds of ocean-bound plastic prevented from entering the ocean per product purchased.

Included in the announcement, the upcycled ocean-bound plastic pioneering brand reports pulling an equivalent of 12 million ocean-bound plastic bottles since 2019 in cooperation with its network of plastic collection partners.

Established in 2016 by entrepreneur Adrian Solgaard, the sustainable consumer goods start up continues to implement new sustainable material innovations and sourcing solutions to address the ocean plastic problem and the urgent need for changes across the fashion and consumer goods industries.

"We approach our products as a dual innovation opportunity; via both sustainable sourcing and manufacturing, paired with consumer-friendly designs of premium quality. By saving 229 plastic bottles from the ocean with every item sold, we are scaling our impact by more than five times than by simply electing to utilize recycled materials in our products. There is no silver bullet or single action that will achieve what is needed to address climate change and ocean plastic pollution. Instead, we must work collaboratively to identify scalable steps and solutions to establish a more circular economy and environmentally responsible supply chains", said Adrian Solgaard, Solgaard Founder and CEO.

The brand also unveiled today its redesigned Carry-On Closet 3.0. The upgraded version of its award-winning flagship suitcase features a recyclable aluminium frame and a redesigned durable exterior shell crafted in a newly-introduced Recycled Polycarbonate material, representing the latest addition to Solgaard's portfolio of sustainable materials.

Solgaard's cultivation of its evolving in-house portfolio of sustainable manufacturing materials and proprietary fabrics began in 2019, with the launch of its proprietary upcycled ocean-bound plastic fabric, Shore-Tex ™, recognized by Fast Company as a 2020 'World Changing Ideas' finalist. In 2020, Solgaard introduced a new high-impact durable material made from recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles, Shore-Plast, debuting in its crowdfunded HomeBase wireless charging shelf launching internationally late summer 2021, alongside the new Solar Boombox 3.0, named a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 winner.

To learn more about Solgaard and its sustainability commitments and ocean-bound plastic upcycling initiatives, visit: www.solgaard.co/mission .

ABOUT SOLGAARD:A design-driven sustainable premium lifestyle brand exploring for good, Solgaard optimizes life on-the-go for remote workers and world travelers - all while making a positive impact on the planet. The Solgaard sustainable product portfolio features luggage, backpacks, bags, luxury timepieces, and solar tech accessories. Founded in 2016 by Canadian-Norwegian entrepreneur Adrian Solgaard, the company has prevented the equivalent of 12 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

