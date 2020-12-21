Solera Health Adds Industry Expertise To Executive Leadership Team

PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, the premier platform for addressing chronic conditions, today announced the addition of two new executives to its senior leadership team to drive product innovation, operational excellence and revenue growth. Joining the company are Ed Liebowitz as Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence and Jonathan Fox as Chief Revenue Officer. Together they bring decades of experience in healthcare and scaling of high growth businesses.

"As we continue to expand beyond diabetes prevention and weight management across a range of evidence-based health solutions, Ed and Jonathan bring critical skills to Solera," says Mary Langowski, CEO of Solera. "Ed's experience across payers, providers and consumers will help us rapidly meet the ever-changing product innovation needs of our payer and employer partners. In addition, Jonathan's relationships and track record of creating valuable deals for organizations will help position Solera in our next stage of evolution as a company. I am very excited to welcome both of them to the team."

Ed joins Solera from HealthReveal, a venture-backed startup leveraging AI to deliver recommended clinical interventions to physicians for chronic Cardiometabolic conditions, where he served as their Chief Product Officer. During his tenure, he launched an analytic revenue stream, built out product management capabilities and transformed the company to an agile delivery model. Ed previously held leadership positions at Becton Dickinson and Everyday Health. He was responsible for launching BD's Digital Diabetes Platform, EVDY's Maternity Outcomes Management Solution and the Mayo Clinic Diet. Ed's products have spanned healthcare stakeholders including payers, providers, employers and consumers. Ed holds an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, a MA in Political Science from Fordham University and a BA in economics from Hobart College, where he was the starting center on the Football team.

Jonathan comes to Solera from the Marwood Group, one of the nation's leading advisory and research firms focused on healthcare services companies in the employee benefits vertical, where he was a Managing Director. For over 18 years at Marwood, he had revenue responsibility for the firm's clients for whom it provides strategic sales and business strategy. Concurrently, Jonathan was Managing Director of US Imaging, a Marwood subsidiary company, that had a member engagement concierge program for advanced imaging that contracts with employers, labor unions, municipalities, third party administrators and health plans. There he was responsible for sales and account management while also contributing in partnerships and strategy. Jonathan holds a BA in Communications from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the Men's Lacrosse team.

About Solera

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company has built a dynamic platform that provides intensive, evidence-based, lifestyle and behavioral social interventions to impact the costliest chronic conditions in the country. Solera's marketplace strategically matches consumers to curated disease prevention with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers delivering the most meaningful health outcomes. Solera is HITRUST certified, the most prestigious certification for meeting healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information. For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com .

