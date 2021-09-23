Soleno Therapeutics To Participate In The 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno") (SLNO) - Get Soleno Therapeutics Inc Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:40 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:Brian RitchieLifeSci Advisors, LLC212-915-2578