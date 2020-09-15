Soleno Therapeutics To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno") (SLNO) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 4:10 PM ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.soleno.life .

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

