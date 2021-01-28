Soleno Therapeutics To Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting On DCCR For The Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno") (SLNO) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar and provide a corporate update on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, featuring presentations by Dr. Jennifer Miller, from the University of Florida, and Dr. Theresa Strong, from the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. Dr. Miller will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), and data from Soleno's once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablet. Dr. Strong will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on PWS families. Soleno's management team will also provide an update from Soleno's ongoing Phase III DCCR program.

Jennifer Miller, M.D., is the Director of the University of Florida (UF) Health Prader-Willi Syndrome Program and a Professor in the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at the UF Department of Pediatrics. She graduated with her medical degree from UF in 1998 and her master's degree in clinical investigation from UF in 2005. Dr. Miller has done all of her training in pediatrics and pediatric endocrinology at UF. As Director of the PWS program at UF, she follows one of the largest cohorts of PWS patients in the world.

Theresa Strong, Ph.D., is a co-founder and the Director of Research Programs at the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, a patient group that supports research to advance the understanding and treatment of PWS. Dr. Strong received her B.S. from Rutgers University and a Ph.D. in Medical Genetics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Prior to joining FPWR full time, she was a faculty member at UAB, working in the area of cancer gene therapy.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

