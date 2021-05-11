SolarWinds Experts To Explore Data Optimization And Database Performance Management Techniques At QCon Plus 2021

SolarWinds (SWI) - Get Report, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its platinum sponsorship of the QCon Plus Virtual Software Engineering Conference, May 17-28, 2021. SolarWinds experts will deliver technical sessions on database performance monitoring, machine learning, and taming database chaos. The company will also showcase its SaaS-based SolarWinds ® Database Performance Monitor (DPM) solution as a comprehensive database performance monitoring and optimization tool for traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases.

"Data is arguably a company's most valuable asset in today's highly competitive business landscape, and the applications that leverage this data depend on the performance of underlying databases," said Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer, SolarWinds. "We look forward to participating in QCon Plus to discuss how technology professionals can leverage monitoring tools like SolarWinds Database Performance Monitor to optimize database performance and health, as well as how to harness the power of machine learning with data cleansing and modeling best practices."

Interactive Sessions With SolarWinds Experts and In-Booth Presentations

QCon Plus is an online experience designed to help software engineers, developers, and architects learn from technical talks, engage in real-time live sessions, and develop new skills to validate their software roadmaps. The conference features 16 tracks across two weeks curated by domain experts to focus on the topics that matter right now in software.

QCon Plus attendees will have the opportunity to participate in two 25-minute technical webinars and one 60-minute technical lab hosted by SolarWinds experts. These sessions include:

Database Performance Monitoring in a World of Microservices

Who: Markus Strauss, Group Product Manager, Database

Markus Strauss, Group Product Manager, Database What: 25-minute Technical Webinar/Sponsored Case Study

25-minute Technical Webinar/Sponsored Case Study When: May 20, 2021, 1:10 p.m. EDT

May 20, 2021, 1:10 p.m. EDT Where: SolarWinds Sponsor Area

SolarWinds Sponsor Area Abstract: Microservices and distributed architectures certainly have become more mainstream in recent years. More and more database workloads are being transformed from monolithic large-scale deployments to distributed or microservices architectures. In this session, we will look at the past decade of database architectures and the challenges microservices can pose to monitoring the health and performance of database workloads today.

Making Machine Learning "Magically Work" for Diverse Datasets

Who: Karlo Zatylny, Director, Architect Tech Strategy

Karlo Zatylny, Director, Architect Tech Strategy What: 25-minute Technical Webinar/Sponsored Case Study

25-minute Technical Webinar/Sponsored Case Study When: May 26, 2021, 2:10 p.m. EDT

May 26, 2021, 2:10 p.m. EDT Where: SolarWinds Sponsor Area

SolarWinds Sponsor Area Abstract: Let's face it, data is messy. There are always gaps in the data and the statistical summaries stored are often non-descriptive. Why then is there a belief machine learning is magical and models will work with any data thrown its way? When building machine learning-based features for consumption by other software developers, the most difficult tasks are preparing, cleansing, categorizing, and transforming the data for use in model generation.Time series datasets come in all shapes and sizes, and each time series is its own special snowflake of seasonality, cardinality, mean, median, skewness, kurtosis, and other statistical features. This session talk will take you down the technical trail of how to harness anomaly detection and event correlation, so the features will adhere to the "It Magically Works" approach to building APIs. Join us on this journey as we put our data willpower to the test.

Taming Database Chaos With SolarWinds Database Performance Monitor

Who: Dominique Flannery, Senior Customer Success Engineer and Ewen Fortune, Customer Success Architect

Dominique Flannery, Senior Customer Success Engineer and Ewen Fortune, Customer Success Architect What: 1-hour Technical Lab

1-hour Technical Lab When: May 21, 2021, 9:30 a.m. EDT

May 21, 2021, 9:30 a.m. EDT Where: SolarWinds Sponsor Area

SolarWinds Sponsor Area Abstract:In this session, attendees will learn how to use a profiler to proactively identify where your database is spending its time, identify new queries, and compare over time to measure the impacts of code deployments. We'll also explore and identify production issues and how to correlate different metrics and datasets to quickly understand what's causing the problem.

