SolarWinds Appoints Cathleen Benko To Board Of Directors

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) - Get SolarWinds Corp. Report, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced the appointment of Cathleen Benko, former Vice Chairman and Managing Principal of Deloitte LLP, to its Board of Directors, effective November 18, 2021. Benko's appointment increases the size of the Board to thirteen members, with an additional newly created vacancy, and she will serve on the Board's compensation committee.

"SolarWinds has been committed to helping customers accelerate business transformation through simple, powerful, and secure solutions for today's multi-cloud environments," said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and CEO, SolarWinds. "Cathy's deep digital expertise and leadership roles in achieving transformational initiatives for large enterprises will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors as we further expand our relevance to our customers."

"SolarWinds' leadership, commanding position in the IT management market, and vision to disrupt and redefine the Observability category make it a compelling time to join the Board," Benko said. "I look forward to contributing to the organization's efforts and delivering on its brand promise."

A former leader in Deloitte's "Digital Giants" practice, Benko has advised and guided numerous enterprises through their transformational efforts. Appointed Deloitte Consulting's first global e-Business leader and subsequently serving as its technology sector leader, she was instrumental in positioning the firm's services and capability development for the digital marketplace. Benko went on to serve as Deloitte's first Chief Talent Officer, where she devised more agile and inclusive career development models. A strong advocate of building diverse, inclusive, and empowered cultures, Benko led Deloitte's award-winning women's initiative and broader inclusion efforts, leading vanguard efforts that spurred innovation in diversity.

Benko is also a member of the Board of Directors and compensation committee of NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report, a member of the Board of Directors, compensation committee chair and audit committee member of Prime Impact Acquisition I (PIAI) , and member of the Board of Directors of WorkBoard (private). She serves as chair of the Harvard Business School/NC Advisory Council and a member of the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations including Stanford's Institute for Research in the Social Sciences, American Corporate Partners, National Association of Corporate Directors, the International Women's Forum and Life Skills For Soldiers.

Benko holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and B.S. from Ramapo College of New Jersey where she was awarded the President's Award of Merit, the school's highest distinction.

