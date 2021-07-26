SolarWinds Announces Reverse Stock Split

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) - Get Report, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of one post-split share for every two pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. SolarWinds common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol SWI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, August 2, 2021.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every two shares of SolarWinds issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 2-for-1 reverse stock split.

No fractional interest in a share of common stock will be deliverable upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split. All shares of common stock (including fractions thereof) held by a holder immediately prior to the reverse stock split will be aggregated for purposes of determining whether the reverse stock split would result in the issuance of a fractional share. Any fractional share resulting from such aggregation of common stock upon the reverse stock split will be rounded up and converted to the nearest whole share of common stock. Other than as a result of the rounding of fractional shares, the reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the company's equity. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of SolarWinds common stock outstanding from approximately 316 million shares, based on SolarWinds shares outstanding as of July 22, 2021, to approximately 158 million shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of SolarWinds common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of SolarWinds equity awards, as well as the applicable exercise price. Stockholders with shares in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their broker; all other stockholders may direct questions to the company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 800.937.5449.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the reverse stock split. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "seek," "should," "feel," "expect," "will," "would," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "continue," "may" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) risks related to the recent spin-off of the N-able business into a newly created and separately traded public company, including that the process of spinning-off could disrupt or adversely affect the consolidated or separate businesses, results of operations and financial condition, that the spin-off may not achieve some or all of any anticipated benefits with respect to either business; (b) risks related to the cyber incident disclosed in December 2020 (the "Cyber Incident"), including with respect to (1) the discover of new or additional information regarding the Cyber Incident, including with respect to its scope, the threat actor's access to SolarWinds' environments and its related activities during such period, and the related impact on the companies' respective systems, products, current or former employees and customers, (2) the possibility that mitigation and remediation efforts with respect to the Cyber Incident may not be successful, (3) the possibility that additional confidential, proprietary or personal information, including information of SolarWinds' current or former employees and customers, was accessed and exfiltrated as a result of the Cyber Incident, (4) numerous financial, legal, reputational, and other risks to us related to the Cyber Incident, including risks that the incident or the companies' responses thereto, including with respect to providing notices to any impacted individuals, may result in the loss, compromise, or corruption of data and proprietary information, loss of business as a result of termination or non-renewal of agreements or reduced purchases or upgrades of our products, severe reputational damage adversely affecting customer, partner, and vendor relationships, and investor confidence, increased attrition of personnel and distraction of key and other personnel, U.S. or foreign regulatory investigations and enforcement actions, litigation, indemnity obligations, damages for contractual breach, penalties for violation of applicable laws or regulations, significant costs for remediation, and the incurrence of other liabilities, (5) risks that our insurance coverage, including coverage relating to certain security and privacy damages and claim expenses, may not be available or sufficient to compensate for all liabilities we incur related to these matters and (6) the possibility that our steps to secure our internal environment, improve our product development environment and ensure the security and integrity of the software that we deliver to our customers may not be successful or sufficient to protect against future threat actors or attacks or be perceived by existing and prospective customers as sufficient to address the harm caused by the Cyber Incident; (c) the possibility that the global COVID-19 pandemic may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition; (d) any of the following factors either generally or as a result of the impacts of the Cyber Incident or the global COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy or on our business operations and financial condition or on the business operations and financial conditions of the companies' respective customers, their end-customers and the companies' respective prospective customers: (1) reductions in information technology spending or delays in purchasing decisions by customers, their end-customers and prospective customers, (2) the inability to sell products to new customers or to sell additional products or upgrades to existing customers, (3) any decline in renewal or net retention rates, (4) the inability to generate significant volumes of high quality sales leads from digital marketing initiatives and convert such leads into new business at acceptable conversion rates, (5) the timing and adoption of new products, product upgrades, or pricing model changes by SolarWinds or its competitors, (6) potential foreign exchange gains and losses related to expenses and sales denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of an associated entity and (7) risks associated with international operations; (e) the possibility that operating income could fluctuate and may decline as percentage of revenue as each company makes further expenditures to support its business or expand its operations; (f) any inability to successfully identify, complete, and integrate acquisitions, and manage growth effectively; (g) SolarWinds' status as a controlled company; and (h) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in SolarWinds' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 1, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 10, 2021 and the quarter ended June 30, 2021 that SolarWinds anticipates filing on or before August 9, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes any duty to update this information except as required by law.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today's hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) —to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to address customers' needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management.

