SolarWinds Announces Integration With Cisco Meraki To Boost Efficiencies For Meraki Device Monitoring

SolarWinds (SWI) - Get Report, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced an expansion of their monitoring capabilities within the Cisco ® Meraki ® Marketplace, which is now able to integrate the Cisco Meraki Dashboard API with SolarWinds ® N-central ®. Through this expanded integration, MSPs will be able to more easily discover and monitor Cisco Meraki devices from within their N-central dashboards. Today's announcement further underscores the SolarWinds commitment to fuel partner success and help MSPs create a more connected and efficient ecosystem.

The integration will include routers, switches, and access points as part of the portfolio of Cisco Meraki cloud-managed solutions. By integrating these devices with the N-central platform, SolarWinds MSP partners can see the status of Cisco Meraki customers' devices right in their monitoring and management dashboard, enable notifications and alerts, and monitor connectivity and traffic—as well as conduct license warranty reporting. This streamlines the efficiencies for MSPs by allowing them to keep tabs on the health of their Cisco Meraki devices (as part of the continuing buildout of a fully integrated ecosystem), while leveraging the power of N-central to control, customize, and help secure complex environments.

"Cisco Meraki offers a comprehensive set of cloud solutions that give IT providers the opportunity to streamline and simplify the digital workplace, a goal that has never been more paramount as the definition of the workplace is in flux. Daily shifts from work from home and returning to the office require an elastic office space and IT infrastructure," said Mav Turner, group vice president of products for SolarWinds MSP. "This goal is fully aligned with SolarWinds MSP, as we work to empower MSPs to more easily fulfill a market need that has spiked almost overnight. As MSP customers seek their help more than ever, we believe the integration with Cisco Meraki and N-central will play another important role in supporting them."

"SolarWinds N-central is known for its power as a remote monitoring and management solution that centralizes the ability for an MSP to see and manage everything from one easy-to-use dashboard," said Marc Inderhees, Cisco-as-a-Service Sales Acceleration Leader, Cisco Systems. "We are excited about the new integration of Cisco Meraki with N-central to give SolarWinds MSP partners a direct path for discovering and monitoring Cisco Meraki devices in their SolarWinds dashboard, so they can focus more of their time and energy on taking care of the businesses they support. Working with SolarWinds and its MSP partners will provide our mutual customers with even more opportunities to thrive and succeed."

"Like most IT service providers, we're more hyper-focused than ever right now, making sure the businesses we serve are up and running and secure," stated Jeffrey Bowles, IT Lead/Partner, Act360 Web & IT Inc. "To do that effectively, we have to be able to work as efficiently as possible. Having more visibility and direct monitoring of our Cisco Meraki devices from within our SolarWinds N-central dashboard is a key piece of the efficiency puzzle, and we're excited to have this new capability."

The Cisco Meraki integration expands on the growing list of industry-leading technology providers seeking an alliance with SolarWinds MSP to streamline and improve customer access to centralized monitoring, management, and security capabilities.

