SOLARWINDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SolarWinds Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) - Get Report securities between February 24, 2020 and December 15, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 5, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On December 15, 2020, Reuters published an article stating that, last year, security researcher Vinoth Kumar "alerted the company that anyone could access SolarWinds' update server by using the password 'solarwinds123.'" The article also disclosed that, according to Kyle Hanslovan, the cofounder of Maryland-based cybersecurity company Huntress, "days after SolarWinds realized their software had been compromised, the malicious updates were still available for download."

On this news, the Company's shares fell $1.56 per share or 8% to close at $18.06 per share on December 15, 2020.

The complaint, filed on January 4, 2021, alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of 'solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

