Solar PV Tracker Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The solar PV tracker market is poised to grow by 102.11 GigaWatts during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 39% during the forecast period.
The solar PV tracker market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the rise in investments in renewable energy as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The Solar PV Tracker Market is segmented by technology (Solar PV, CSP), product (Single-axis trackers and Dual-axis trackers), and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The declining cost of solar energy will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The solar PV tracker market covers the following areas:
Solar PV Tracker Market SizingSolar PV Tracker Market ForecastSolar PV Tracker Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.
- Array Technologies Inc.
- Convert Italia SpA.
- First Solar Inc.
- Heliogen Inc.
- IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH
- Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd.
- NEXTracker Inc.
- Soltec Energias Renovables S.L.
- SunPower Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Single-axis trackers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dual-axis trackers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology placement
- Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- CSP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.
Array Technologies Inc.
Convert Italia SpA.
First Solar Inc.
Heliogen Inc.
IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH
Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd.
NEXTracker Inc.
Soltec Energias Renovables S.L.
SunPower Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
