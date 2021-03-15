Solar FlexRack Settles Nextracker Lawsuit But Denies Infringement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar FlexRack™, the solar division of Northern States Metals (NSM) and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that it has settled the lawsuit brought against it and Northern States Metals by Nextracker. In settling the lawsuit, Solar FlexRack has also agreed to dismiss its claims filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to invalidate certain of the patent rights of Nextracker which were the subject of the suit. Northern States Metals and Nextracker entered into a confidential settlement agreement, but NSM denies that it ever infringed upon any of Nextracker's patent rights. The settlement agreement provides for only nominal payments by NSM, which NSM agreed to pay in order to avoid a protracted legal process.

"We were surprised that Nextracker issued a press release disclosing confidential court protected information. Our company has always operated with integrity and throughout the legal proceedings, Solar FlexRack has denied any wrongdoing. We decided to settle in order to avoid wasting time, money and energy, which could all be better spent serving our customers and the solar industry" said Ken Mack, CEO at Solar FlexRack. "Our focus is on our commitment to our customers and the solar industry."

"We're pleased to have resolution to this lawsuit," added Steve Daniel, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Solar FlexRack. "The settlement will not affect our customers, pricing or the quality of our products or services. Solar FlexRack has built its reputation on offering the most reliable solar tracker and racking solutions and will continue to provide the best project and support services in the industry."

About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2.5 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to solarflexrack , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Solar FlexRack Media Contact: Staci Lombardo 305158@email4pr.com 330-799-1855

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-flexrack-settles-nextracker-lawsuit-but-denies-infringement-301247308.html

SOURCE Solar FlexRack