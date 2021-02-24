Solar Capital Partners Rebrands To SLR Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Capital Partners, LLC, a leading commercial finance platform with expertise across cash flow and specialty finance senior secured financing solutions for U.S. middle market companies, today announced that it will change its name to SLR Capital Partners ("SLR" or "the Advisor"), effective February 25, 2021. The new name, which utilizes a common brand across its affiliates and specialty finance investment teams, defines SLR's transition from its origins as a cash flow lender fifteen years ago to a multi-strategy diversified finance platform.

SLR Capital Partners offers a suite of commercial finance capabilities and seeks to build complementary lending strategies. The Advisor's platform, consisting of approximately 290 employees across its affiliates, includes a broad range of senior secured financing alternatives and provides customized solutions to meet a borrower's financing requirements. This multi-strategy approach to direct lending has enabled SLR Capital Partners to protect capital, generate steady income and provide attractive total returns for its public shareholders and private investors since its founding in 2006.*

"Over our 15-year history, we have expanded our financing alternatives to meet and anticipate the evolving financing requirements of middle market borrowers," said Michael Gross, Co-Founder of SLR Capital Partners. "We will maintain the same disciplined and differentiated approach to direct lending that has produced attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors*. We look forward to providing the same compelling value proposition now under a common brand."

"SLR Capital Partners is uniquely positioned to source and underwrite attractive commercial finance investments," said Bruce Spohler, Co-Founder of SLR Capital Partners. "This is an exciting step in our platform's growth, as we formally unify our capabilities for the benefit of borrowers, their intermediaries and our investors."

As part of the rebranding, the two registered public business development companies managed by SLR Capital Partners will be renamed:

SLR Investment Corp., formerly Solar Capital Ltd., will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol SLRC. SLRC invests in first lien senior secured cash flow loans, asset-based loans, equipment financings, corporate leases and life science loans to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders quarterly.

SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol SUNS. SUNS invests in first lien senior secured cash flow loans and asset-based loans to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly.

SLR Capital Partners' diversified platform is comprised of eight investment strategies focused on a variety of financing solutions to meet working capital, growth capital and liquidity requirements of middle market companies:

SLR Sponsor Finance , a dedicated team focused on senior secured cash flow lending to primarily non-cyclical upper middle-market sponsor-owned companies;

, a dedicated team focused on senior secured cash flow lending to primarily non-cyclical upper middle-market sponsor-owned companies; SLR Lender Finance , a dedicated team focused on providing senior secured loans to commercial finance companies;

, a dedicated team focused on providing senior secured loans to commercial finance companies; SLR Life Science Finance , a dedicated team focused on providing senior secured first lien credit facilities for later-stage bio-pharma, medical device, healthcare IT and healthcare services companies, both venture-backed private and public;

, a dedicated team focused on providing senior secured first lien credit facilities for later-stage bio-pharma, medical device, healthcare IT and healthcare services companies, both venture-backed private and public; SLR Credit Solutions , formerly known as Crystal Financial, a portfolio company of SLR Investment Corp and a leading provider of direct private credit, focused on delivering complex, creative credit solutions to middle-market companies, across diverse industries, that require flexible asset-based and cash flow financing solutions to achieve their objectives;

, formerly known as Crystal Financial, a portfolio company of SLR Investment Corp and a leading provider of direct private credit, focused on delivering complex, creative credit solutions to middle-market companies, across diverse industries, that require flexible asset-based and cash flow financing solutions to achieve their objectives; SLR Equipment Finance , formerly known as Nations Equipment Finance, a portfolio company of SLR Investment Corp and a leading independent equipment finance company that provides senior secured financings to primarily non-investment grade U.S. based companies;

, formerly known as Nations Equipment Finance, a portfolio company of SLR Investment Corp and a leading independent equipment finance company that provides senior secured financings to primarily non-investment grade U.S. based companies; Kingsbridge Holdings , a portfolio company recently acquired by SLR Investment Corp and a leading independent mid-ticket lessor of information technology, industrial, healthcare and commercial essential-use equipment to a diverse set of investment grade credit quality customers, will retain its name;

, a portfolio company recently acquired by SLR Investment Corp and a leading independent mid-ticket lessor of information technology, industrial, healthcare and commercial essential-use equipment to a diverse set of investment grade credit quality customers, will retain its name; SLR Business Credit , formerly known as North Mill Capital, a portfolio company of SLR Senior Investment Corp and a leading asset-based lending commercial finance company that provides working capital through senior secured asset-based financings to U.S. based small-to-medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, services and distribution industries; and

, formerly known as North Mill Capital, a portfolio company of SLR Senior Investment Corp and a leading asset-based lending commercial finance company that provides working capital through senior secured asset-based financings to U.S. based small-to-medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, services and distribution industries; and SLR Healthcare ABL, formerly known as Gemino Healthcare Finance, a portfolio company of SLR Senior Investment Corp and a commercial finance company that originates, underwrites and manages primarily secured, asset-based loans for small and mid-sized companies that provide healthcare products and services.

For lending inquiries, please visit www.slrcp.com or contact info@slrcp.com.

About SLR Capital Partners

SLR Capital Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow and asset-based senior secured investments. Currently, the Advisor manages over $7.5 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage, across its public and private BDCs, private credit funds and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to two publicly-traded Business Development Companies, SLR Investment Corp (Nasdaq: SLRC) and SLR Senior Investment Corp (Nasdaq: SUNS).

Since its formation in 2006, SLR Capital Partners' platform has invested over $13.0 billion in approximately 1,300 different portfolio companies with approximately 200 private equity sponsors. The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 30 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there is no guarantee that any of the expectations, targets or projections referenced herein will be achieved. SLR Capital Partners undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

*Past performance does not guarantee future results.

