SOL Global Provides Interim Unaudited Financials For The Second Quarter Ended May 2021

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global" or the " Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to provide its investors with unaudited financials for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021, and other highlights for the interim period. All figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Unaudited Six-Month Period Ended Results

For the six-months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded a positive net income of $272.8 million VS six-months ended May 31, 2020, of $4.2 million. This represents a favourable change of $268.6 million.

Total gain from investments totalled $327.5 million for the six-months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $27.4 million for the six-months ended May 31, 2020. This represents a favourable change of $300.1 million between periods.

The net asset value per share is equal to $7.43 at May 31, 2021 VS $2.38 at May 31, 2020.

SOL Global' s largest core holdings have achieved liquidity events and produced positive returns on investment. It currently has exposure to two major multi-state cannabis companies in the United States, providing it with greater flexibility and price transparency. The Company has diversified a portion of its portfolio into new investments that are currently generating returns for shareholders.

"My team has once again generated positive results in an underperforming small cap sector led by cannabis. We applaud the impressive operational performance by the majority of our portfolio cannabis companies and the US cannabis sector's growth in revenue and cash flow," said Andy DeFrancesco, SOL Global' s Chairman and CEO. "We have continued to diversify our portfolio into new sectors of the cannabis space with investments in state-mandated testing labs and brands. Outside of cannabis, we have also explored investments in the psychedelics, real estate, recreational and commuter EV, and clean tech industries. I am once again both thankful and proud of my team and partners for today's results."

Other Highlights

In Q2 2021, SOL Global invested $3.9 million into Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR) (Frankfurt: NMVA) (Stuttgart: NMVA) (" Captor ") and increased its position to 16.32% of the undiluted equity of Captor. The Company's average cost base was $0.93.

In March 2021, SOL Global participated in a private placement for Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) for US$2.5 million.

SOL Global has participated in several rounds of financing for advanced air purifier start-up, Vaxxinator Enterprises Inc., for a total investment of US$9 million.

SOL Global invested a total of US$7.5 million into Spanish micro-mobility venture, Reby Inc.

In March 2021, the Company participated in a private placement for psychedelics company, Wesana Health Inc. (" Wesana ") for US$2.6 million. Wesana completed a reverse takeover transaction on May 6, 2021 and now trades under the ticker CSE:WESA.

In March and April 2021, SOL Global led two rounds of financing for Green Scientific Labs LLC (" GSL") for a total investment of US$3.3 million. GSL is a leader in the cannabis laboratory testing business in Florida.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.:

SOL Global is a diversified investment and private equity holding company engaged in the small and mid-cap sectors. The Company's investment partnerships range from minority positions to large strategic holdings with active advisory mandates. The Company's seven primary business segments include Retail, Agriculture, QSR & Hospitality, Media Technology & Gaming, Clean Energy and New Age Wellness.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to net asset value, which is a financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Net asset value is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities at a specific date. The Company believes this non-IFRS measure does not only provide management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provides meaningful supplemental information to investors. In particular, management believes this financial measure can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding the performance of the Company and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers. Investors are cautioned that this non-IFRS measure should not be construed as an alternative to the measurements calculated in accordance with IFRS as, given the non-standardized meaning, it may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including the inability or failure of the Company's portfolio companies to execute their business and strategic plans as contemplated or at all, the outcome of litigation involving the Company, changes in national or regional economic, legal, regulatory and competitive conditions and a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other risk factors include: the risks resulting from investing in the US marijuana industry, which may be legal under certain state and local laws but is currently illegal under U.S. federal law; the risks of investing in securities of private companies which may limit the Company's ability to sell or otherwise liquidate those securities and realize value; reliance on management; the ability of the Company to service its debt; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing from time to time to pursue its business objectives; competition; litigation; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current Management's Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

