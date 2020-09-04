SOL Global Announces No Material Change

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global" or the " Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent trading...

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global" or the " Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent trading activity of its common shares. The Company announces that it is not aware of any material undisclosed developments and has no material information or change to report at this time. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.:

SOL Global is a diversified investment and private equity holding company engaged in the small and mid-cap sectors. Our investment partnerships range from minority positions to large strategic holdings with active advisory mandates. SOL Global's seven primary business segments include Retail, Agriculture, QSR & Hospitality, Media Technology & Gaming, Energy, and New Age Wellness.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

