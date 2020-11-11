Sol Cuisine's® NEW Crispy Chik'n Bites Wins Highest Ranking In Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Category

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -Sol Cuisine has secured a top spot in a recently published report by industry experts at Veg News outlining the "100 Best Vegan Products of All Time".

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -Sol Cuisine has secured a top spot in a recently published report by industry experts at Veg News outlining the "100 Best Vegan Products of All Time". One of Sol Cuisine's most recent plant-based innovations, Crispy Chik'n Bites, was the highest-ranking chicken-style product on the list. These delicious, chicken-style bites also ranked top 10 in the entire meatless category and top 30 in the whole plant-based category including all foods, beverages, and other alternatives.

"We are thrilled that our Plant-Based Crispy Chik'n Bites are getting the recognition they deserve," says CEO, John Flanagan, "Its truly an incredible product. It's hard to believe it's not Chicken! On top of the incredible taste, this product is also Kosher, non-GMO certified, and comes with a deliciously paired BBQ sauce pack in every bag."

Be sure to try out this award-winning product for yourself, available in the frozen isle at Target stores across the US and at various Canadian retailers such as Sobeys, Loblaws, Fortinos, Zehrs, Superstore, No Frills, Provigo, and Maxi.

About Sol Cuisine: Sol Cuisine is a leading Canadian based manufacturer of quality gourmet plant-based food products. Since 1996 Sol Cuisine has pioneered the development of innovative foods to serve consumers evolving needs. Sol Cuisine is passionate about their products being great tasting, nutritionally balanced and sustainable. Today they offer a wide variety of products that are available nationally across Canada and the United States.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sol-cuisines-new-crispy-chikn-bites-wins-highest-ranking-in-plant-based-chicken-nugget-category-301170289.html

SOURCE Sol Cuisine Inc.