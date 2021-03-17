Sojern And FareHarbor Work Together To Help Attractions Drive Online Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, and FareHarbor, online booking software, today announced a joint initiative to help drive online sales for global attractions, tour and...

Together, Sojern and FareHarbor can drive high-quality web traffic to a tour and activity provider's website, and make it easier for travel marketers to directly reach travelers in destination. By integrating FareHarbor with Sojern's world class programmatic advertising solutions, attractions, tour and activity operators can effortlessly reach travelers searching for things to do in their market, drive them to book direct, and then track and measure success.

"The end is in sight for the global pandemic and there is pent-up demand like never before. People want to travel and they are searching for activities that will get them out of the house," said Cady Wolf, Sojern Vice President of the Americas. "Now is the time for attractions to capitalize on online bookings by driving people to their website with smart advertising designed to convert."

"Our online booking software is designed to help our clients grow and thrive. We believe this new partnership with Sojern will help us to better support tour and activity operators as they recover from the impact of COVID-19," said Christie Kristl, Global Director of Account Management, FareHarbor.

About Sojern Sojern provides digital marketing solutions for the travel industry. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern activates multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern to engage and convert travelers around the world.

About FareHarbor FareHarbor fuels the experiences of the travel industry with the most comprehensive online reservation system available for tours, activities, and attractions. Over 13,000 businesses worldwide trust FareHarbor to better serve their customers and increase online bookings.

