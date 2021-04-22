SohoMuse Presents VOICES: Sustainability In Fashion May 3-6, 2021 - Produced By Parvati Foundation And Celestino

A Virtual Event for Creatives Who Want to Help Reshape the Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SohoMuse, along with Parvati Foundation and Celestino, invite you to the VOICES: Sustainability in Fashion virtual event May 3-6, 2021. Entitled "Fashion and a Healthy Future: Arctic Free", this event is for creatives worldwide who seek ways to make a difference for all life.

The fashion industry is the second-largest polluter in the world, second only to the oil industry. Environmental damage is increasing as the industry continues to grow without swiftly changing how fashion is produced and consumed. And meanwhile, our global life support, the Arctic Ocean that governs weather patterns for food and water as well as textile crops everywhere, is under threat. This not only impacts the fashion industry but literally costs lives now. "Fashion and a Healthy Future: Arctic Free" brings these key issues together with a bold new vision for a sustainable world.

The creative networking platform SohoMuse unites the international nonprofit Parvati Foundation and award-winning couture label Celestino as producers for this virtual table hosted and moderated by Billboard recording artist and SohoMuse CEO Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Daniel Lismore, global fabric sculptor, designer, and campaigner.

Join this event with fashion industry leaders, influencers, and subject matter experts on sustainability and creating a healthy future. The discussion highlights the underreported importance of the Arctic Ocean to the future of fashion and all life. This is the first conference allied with Parvati Foundation's new "Arctic Free" campaign to end Arctic Ocean exploitation.

Expert panelists include Director of Celestino, Sergio Guadarrama (creator of Billy Porter's iconic 2019 Tony Awards gown upcycled from the "Kinky Boots" closing curtain); Parvati Foundation founder, creative director, and CEO, the musical artist Parvati; image guru to the stars, Montgomery Frazier; and "Orange Is the New Black" actress and sustainability advocate Alysia Reiner. They will lead discussions on a healthy future for everyone: consumers, designers, manufacturers, and the planet.

Additional knowledge exchange will come from SohoMuse collaborative partners: scientists and university professors from the Fashion Institute of Technology, Southern Methodist University, Parvati Foundation, and B Lab US & Canada.

"Fashion and a Healthy Future: Arctic Free" catalyzes the fashion industry to play a leadership role in protecting seven billion lives with the Arctic Free pledge to keep all Arctic Ocean exploitation, including shipping, out of their supply chain for good, leading to the Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary, MAPS—the largest protected area in history.

