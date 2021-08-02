Software Testing Services Market In IT Consulting Industry | $ 34.49 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the software testing services market to grow by USD 34.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio forecasts the software testing services market to grow by USD 34.49 billion at over 12% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download the FREE Sample Report Now!

The software testing services market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of mobile testing.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Application testing and Product testing), End-user (BFSI, Telecom and media, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The availability of cloud-based software testing services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the software testing services market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The software testing services market covers the following areas:

Software Testing Services Market SizingSoftware Testing Services Market ForecastSoftware Testing Services Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40590

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:Global 5G Testing Equipment Market - Global 5G testing equipment market is segmented by product (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Software Testing Services Market in ANZ - Software testing services market in ANZ is segmented by product (application testing and product testing), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and others), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/software-testing-services-market-size-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/software-testing-services-market

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-testing-services-market-in-it-consulting-industry---34-49-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301345415.html

SOURCE Technavio