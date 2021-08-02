Software Testing Services Market In IT Consulting Industry | $ 34.49 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio forecasts the software testing services market to grow by USD 34.49 billion at over 12% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The software testing services market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of mobile testing.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Application testing and Product testing), End-user (BFSI, Telecom and media, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The availability of cloud-based software testing services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the software testing services market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The software testing services market covers the following areas:
Software Testing Services Market SizingSoftware Testing Services Market ForecastSoftware Testing Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
