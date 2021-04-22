Soft-Tex International, Inc. Continues Expansion, Creates New Executive Management Positions For Innovation, Quality, And Legal

WATERFORD, N.Y., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Tex International Inc., a leading innovator of sleep and home comfort products, today announced 3 new executive management positions appointing Danielle Ignazzi as Chief Innovation Officer, Christine McKiernan as Chief Quality Officer, and Lloyd Wilson as Chief Legal Officer.

"We are excited to expand our executive management team with these new promotions and for their continued contributions to our company. Innovation, quality, and legal are critical growth areas for Soft-Tex as we expand and all three have played a major role in Soft-Tex's transformation to an industry leader in home textile innovation," said Mark Smiderle, Soft-Tex Principal.

Ignazzi, McKiernan, and Wilson join the Executive Management team alongside Chris Marsh, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and Tom Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer and all report to Soft-Tex Principal, Mark Smiderle.

Executive Bios: Danielle Ignazziis Soft-Tex's Chief Innovation Officer responsible for Soft-Tex's innovation group and all operations including production, shipping, and planning functions. Ignazzi's appointment as CIO comes as a promotion after recently joining Soft-Tex Vice President of Commercialization. Prior to joining Soft-Tex, Ignazzi spent 5 years at Bed Bath & Beyond, most recently working as the Buyer for Basic Bedding and previously served in merchandise and planning roles at The Children's Place and Lord & Taylor.

Christine McKiernanis Soft-Tex's Chief Quality Officer responsible for all aspects of Soft-Tex's global quality assurance programs and standards to guarantee the highest level of quality and safety for which Soft-Tex is known. McKiernan has worked in quality assurance her entire career with deep expertise in food manufacturing and pharmaceuticals and joins Soft-Tex after a seven-year tenure at DSM, where she served as Director of Quality for North America.

Lloyd Wilsonis Soft-Tex's Chief Legal Officer responsible for all legal matters focusing heavily on the development of Soft-Tex's robust intellectual property portfolio. Wilson joined Soft-Tex in 2020 as In-House Counsel after serving as an Associate Patent Attorney at Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti P.C. in Albany. Wilson earned his JD from Brigham Young University and holds a Masters in Engineering from Colorado State University.

About Soft-Tex International, Inc.Soft-Tex International, Inc. is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. For more information about Soft-Tex, please visit https://soft-tex.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-tex-international-inc-continues-expansion-creates-new-executive-management-positions-for-innovation-quality-and-legal-301275304.html

SOURCE Soft-Tex