Soft Opening Of AMTD Iclub Sheung Wan Hotel, Calvin Choi Attended The Ceremony

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Property Development Group, the subsidiary of AMTD Group that focuses on real estate development, investment, operation and development, officially announced the soft opening of Hong Kong-based AMTD iclub Sheung Wan Hotel which took place on Thursday, November 26th, 2020. The development is a joint venture with Regal Hotels International (HKEX: 78), one of the largest hotel groups in Hong Kong, and this hotel business will be consolidated into AMTD Group.

AMTD Group's senior management as led by Chairman and CEO Calvin Choi, together with Group Vice Chairman Marcellus Wong, Chief of Staff Sin Yat-kin, Group Vice President Mark Lo, and Regal Hotels International's senior management as led by Century City International Holdings Vice Chairman and Regal Hotels International Executive Director Jimmy Lo, Executive Director and COO Belinda Yeung, JP, Executive Director Allen Wan and iclub AMTD Sheung Wan Hotel General Manager Chris Wong, attended the soft opening ceremony.

AMTD iclub Sheung Wan Hotel is a contemporary select-service hotel conveniently and centrally located in the commercial and business district of Sheung Wan in Hong Kong. It takes only 35 minutes by car to the Hong Kong International Airport, and offers easy access to Central, International Finance Centre, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Macau Ferry Terminal, Soho and Lan Kwai Fong. The hotel offers a stylish and comfortable living environment to discerning tech-savvy business & leisure travelers, and consists of 32 storeys and 98 guestrooms and suites with a gross development area of 73,600sf.

The AMTD iclub Sheung Wan Hotel is jointly held by AMTD Property Development Group and Regal Hotels International (HKEX: 78), and Calvin Choi was appointed concurrently to be the Chairman of the joint venture. Regal Hotels International has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1980 and operates, manages and owns hotel properties through its investment in Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (Regal REIT), manages the assets of Regal REIT and is engaged in various other investments.

AMTD Group is a diversified financial services focused conglomerate, with core businesses in investment banking, asset management, digital financial solutions; and non-financial services including education and real estate areas. In recent years, apart from AMTD International, the investment banking platform that is already dual-listed on New York Stock Exchange and Singapore Exchange, AMTD has also expanded its one-stop digital connected solutions platform - AMTD Digital, along with the building out of AMTD Education, AMTD Assets and AMTD Services, fully implementing its unique and innovative "IDEAS" strategy.

