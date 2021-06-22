Sofia Kaufman Appointed Chief People Officer Of Aura

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, a leading provider of digital security solutions for consumers, today announced the appointment of Sofia Kaufman to Chief People Officer. As Aura's Chief People Officer, she will lead the team at Aura responsible for the company's talent development, operations, recruitment and retention.

Kaufman brings deep experience leading organizations through significant headcount growth at technology companies, both public and private, culture building and supporting effective team and talent development for growing companies.

"Sofia is committed to her colleagues, centering her recommendations on goals to best support culture, teams and growth," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO, Aura. "Her dedication to building trust across an organization makes her a perfect fit to work alongside our 500 employees to champion Aura's mission and values."

"Aura is at a unique moment in its growth where employees and leaders can come together to really define and adopt our corporate culture," said Kaufman. "I look forward to building on the progress this organization has made to date and working with my colleagues across the organization to create great employee experiences."

Prior to joining Aura, Sofia was the Chief People Officer at Zerto, a global IT resilience company. Previously, she was the Chief People Officer at Intralinks and held human resources leadership roles at Eze Software, TripAdvisor among other global technology companies.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by millions, Aura makes comprehensive digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com .

