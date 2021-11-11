SoFi To Participate In Upcoming Fourth Quarter Investor Conferences

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced that it will participate in several upcoming fourth quarter investor conferences in November and December.

SoFi (SOFI) , a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced that it will participate in several upcoming fourth quarter investor conferences in November and December. SoFi's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in moderated fireside chat discussions at Citi's 2021 Virtual FinTech Conference, the 45th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference, in association with Morgan Stanley, and the 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit. SoFi's Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at the 25th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

Citi 2021 Virtual FinTech ConferenceDate: November 17, 2021 Time: 3:00 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto Webcast: https://kvgo.com/citi/social-finance-nov-2021

45 th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference in association with Morgan StanleyDate: November 30, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto Webcast: https://kvgo.com/nasdaq-45th-investor-conference/sofi-technologies-inc-nov-2021

25 th Annual Credit Suisse Technology ConferenceDate:December 1, 2021 Time: 10:45 AM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe Webcast:Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

5 th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT SummitDate:December 2, 2021 Time:12:00 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto Webcast: Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the "Events & Presentations" section of SoFi's Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/.

About SoFi

SoFi's mission is to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our nearly three million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com/ or download our iOS and Android apps.

