SoFi Technologies, Inc. Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding Warrants

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) , ("SoFi" or "the Company"), a leading digital personal finance company, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the "Public Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated October 8, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("CST"), as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), (the "Warrant Agreement"), as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 6, 2021 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the "Private Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if (i) the last sales price (the "Reference Value") of the Common Stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such Warrants. As the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, payment upon exercise of the Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock or (ii) on a "cashless basis" in which the exercising holder will receive a number of shares of Common Stock to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the Redemption Date and the volume weighted average price (the "Fair Market Value") of the Common Stock during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to holders of Warrants. The Company will provide holders the Fair Market Value no later than one business day after such 10-trading day period ends. In no event will the number of shares of Common Stock issued in connection with an exercise on a cashless basis exceed 0.361 shares of Common Stock per Warrant. If any holder of Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder's Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

The shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-257092). The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.sofi.com/overview/default.aspx.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the warrants, any shares of SoFi's common stock, or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the warrants or any such shares or other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent SoFi's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting SoFi will be those that it has anticipated. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including market interest rates, the trading price and volatility of SoFi's common stock and risks relating to SoFi's business, including those described in periodic reports that SoFi files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and SoFi does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

