Sodexo Recognized For Exemplary Disability Hiring And Employment Practices

Gaithersburg, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today the company's recognition as a 2021 NOD Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability. This recognizes companies for measuring and achieving strong talent outcomes for people with disabilities. "At Sodexo, we are grateful for the many contributions of our colleagues with disabilities and endeavor to create an atmosphere where they can achieve their full potential," said Tony Tenicela, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Sodexo North America. Creating and fostering an inclusive workforce ultimately backs our commitment to improve and enhance Quality of Life for all."

Sodexo is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. In support of this, the Sodexo Organization for disAbilities Resources (SOAR) is one of nine Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) and is dedicated to raising awareness, providing education and resources, and proactively providing outreach to create a culture that embraces, values, and fully utilizes persons with disabilities. "Congratulations to all the 2021 Leading Disability Employers - including Sodexo -- for creating an inclusive and diverse workplace that allows people with disabilities to be successful," said NOD President Carol Glazer. "NOD's mission is to ensure that no ability is wasted, that all Americans, including those of us with disabilities, have an opportunity for enterprise, achievement, and earnings and that corporate America knows how to put our talents to work. These winning organizations have stepped up and are doing just that. We want to applaud their leadership and thank them for their commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities."

The company's work to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, amplified through employee engagement, has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In 2021, Sodexo has been rated a best place to work for disability inclusion, receiving 100% on the Disability Equality Index, scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, was named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index, and FORTUNE's list of the World's most Admired Companies. About National Organization on Disability (NOD) The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the millions of working age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to meet leading companies' workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at 8,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $14B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Heidi BullmanSodexoHeidi.Bullman@sodexo.com