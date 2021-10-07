Sodexo Recognized For Excellence In Hispanic Inclusion By Two Latinx Organizations

Gaithersburg, Md., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today the company's recognition for excellence in Hispanic inclusion by two Latinx organizations, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) and LATINA Style Inc. Specifically, Sodexo received five-star ratings for procurement and governance and three-star ratings for employment and philanthropy on the 2021 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index (CII) and was named among the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc.

"As a DE&I leader of Peruvian heritage, I am very pleased that our efforts toward Hispanic and Latinx inclusion have been recognized by HACR and LATINA Style. These awards demonstrate that our actionable commitments to creating an inclusive environment are making a difference," said Tony Tenicela, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Sodexo. This is the seventh time Sodexo has been recognized by HACR and by participating in the survey, Sodexo affirms its commitment to inclusion for the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community. Additionally, this is the 13 th consecutive year Sodexo has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for by LATINA Style Inc; this ranking recognizes companies that encourage training, mentorship, retention, and promote Latinas within the company. "As a leader of our Hispanic/Latino employee business resource group, as well as an Argentinian woman, it is important to me that Latinas from the frontline to the C-suite feel their contributions are valued, recognized, and provide opportunities for growth within our organization," said Valeria Mosconi, Vice President Group Internal Audit and Chair of Sodexo Organization for Latinos (SOL). Sodexo is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. In support of this, the Sodexo Organization for Latinos (SOL) is one of nine Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) and is dedicated to the development of Latinos through networking, education, and mentoring. The company's work, amplified through programs including SOL, to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In 2020, Sodexo was named to NAFE's Top Companies for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives, Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index, and FORTUNE's list of the World's most Admired Companies. About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through corporate leadership advancement programs, Symposium best practice conferences, research initiatives, and public communications, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 26 years and has a national readership of nearly 600,000. The company is the host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium, and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at 8,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $14B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Heidi BullmanSodexoHeidi.Bullman@gmail.com