Sodexo Named To FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies List For 11th Consecutive Year

Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, announced today it has been named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 11th consecutive year. Within the Diversified Outsourced Services industry, Sodexo ranked first for global competitiveness, second for corporate responsibility and third, overall.

"Sodexo is honored to have to be named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list," said Sarosh Mistry, Chair, Sodexo North America. "Sodexo continually strives to live out our definition of a 'Quality of Life' company - this is completely driven by the values we were founded on. The fact that we are continually recognized in this list of admired companies is both a testament to our teams in the field and our extreme focus on ensuring that how and why we get the job done is just as important as getting it done well."

Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. It began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. It winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 670; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. (For complete rankings, visit fortune.com).

The February/March 2021 issue of FORTUNE is available newsstands on February 8.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, it reports and reveals the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

