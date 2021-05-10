SodaStream Launches Bubly Drops™ In Canada

SodaStream announces new partnership with bubly drops by "dropping" a little Bublé where he's least expected TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - SodaStream is thrilled to announce that bubly drops™ have arrived in Canada, giving Canadians a new and...

SodaStream announces new partnership with bubly drops by "dropping" a little Bublé where he's least expected

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - SodaStream is thrilled to announce that bubly drops™ have arrived in Canada, giving Canadians a new and exciting way to create bubly™-branded sparkling water at home on their SodaStream machines. The collaboration between Canada's number one sparkling water brand and bubly™ carbonated water supports SodaStream's ongoing commitment to sustainability and single-use plastic reduction. And just as adding bubly drops™ to SodaStream sparkling water provides a refreshing twist to a daily routine, Michael Bublé virtually surprised Canadians across the country to help spread the word and add some sparkle to their days.

In celebration of the launch on Thursday, May 6th, the Canadian singer songwriter surprised unsuspecting people across the country by dropping in on their virtual meetings, gatherings and phone calls, breaking the news about SodaStream and bubly drops™ to the stunned participants.

Drop-ins included a municipal town meeting in North Grenville, a cooking class, an online mom group, a business meeting, a fitness class and a surprise birthday party for a teacher.

"Michael Bublé spreads excitement wherever he goes," said Rena Nickerson, General Manager at SodaStream Canada. "Popping in out of nowhere and livening up everyday Zoom calls was an ideal way to announce the arrival of SodaStream and bubly drops™ in Canada. Everyone appreciates a splash of sparkle to their day!"

"Whether you pronounce it bubly or Bublé, I can make one thing clear - I had a lot of fun dropping in on people across Canada, announcing the launch of SodaStream's new bubly drops, and adding a little extra flavour to video calls," said Michael Bublé.

Making bubly drops™ for SodaStream at home is simple: consumers can turn flat water into sparkling water at the touch of a button using a SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker and add in bubly drops™ for a refreshing essence of fruit flavour, creating great-tasting flavoured sparkling water, free from single-use packaging. One reusable SodaStream bottle replaces the need for thousands of single-use plastic bottles.

The collection includes six classic bubly™ flavors: grapefruitbubly™, blackberrybubly™, limebubly™, strawberrybubly™, orangebubly™, and cherrybubly™, all of which contain no calories, no sweeteners and no artificial flavors. Together, SodaStream and bubly™ make it easier than ever for consumers to make a positive choice, one that is good for them and for the planet.

SodaStream x bubly drops™ are now available at leading grocery, drug and mass retailers, and at SodaStream.ca.

About SodaStream SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStreamCanada on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About bubly bubly is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly sparkling water features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. bubly sparkling water is available in eight bright flavors.

About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE SodaStream Canada