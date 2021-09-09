SodaStream Introduces "Terra", The Next Generation Of Sparkling Water

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most satisfying sparkling water is the fresh kind you make yourself and with SodaStream's newest machine this experience just got even better. Today, the leading sparkling water brand, is announcing the launch of its new "Terra" sparkling water maker. "Terra" which means "Earth", is a reflection of SodaStream's ongoing environmental mission. The Terra is part of the next generation of SodaStream sparkling water makers offering consumers an upgraded experience as they search for high-quality sustainable kitchen products.

The Terra, which replaces the brand's beloved best selling Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, is available in four colors: black, white, misty blue and red. Its sleek design combined with a beautiful mix of textures, high polish and matte finish fit seamlessly into any kitchen. In addition to its beautiful visual design, the Terra elevates the physicality of carbonating water with a more ergonomic carbonating button. The machine tested nearly impeccably with consumers boasting an average satisfaction rate of 4.8 out of 5.*

With the launch of the Terra, SodaStream is bringing their innovative, patent pending Quick Connect Cylinder technology to the US market for the first time. This technology offers an elevated consumer experience for connecting the cylinder to the sparkling water maker in one simple click with no need for screwing in.

"At SodaStream we are always looking for ways to innovate and elevate the sparkling water experience, which is why we are thrilled to introduce the Terra to our US customers," said Bryan Welsh, General Manager at SodaStream. "As we all continue to navigate our new normal amidst a global pandemic, we hope the Terra will help consumers maintain the healthy habits many adopted over the past year and a half. Whether that is returning to the workplace or continuing to stay home, The Terra makes it easier to have fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button."

The Terra comes with a BPA free 1-liter dishwasher safe reusable bottle, enabling users to reduce water usage as consumers who use the dishwasher instead of handwashing save nearly 100 gallons of water a week***. This reusable bottle, made from a unique formula of Tritan material and to allow hassle free usage for the user. These new features aim to ease the switch from single-use bottles to an environmentally friendly solution.

Consumers can purchase the Terra at SodaStream.com for $99.99.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water-maker brand**. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*Study conducted by Kantar for SodaStream in June 2021 on 30 SodaStream users (who previously owned another SodaStream sparkling water maker)

**by volume consumption

*** Source: NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council)

