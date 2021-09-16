SOCMA To Host Cybersecurity Executive Roundtable

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCMA is hosting an Executive Roundtable on October 6 with leading industry experts sharing best practices on how companies can enhance current operating practices to prevent and mitigate business interruption. SOCMA's Executive Roundtable: Cybersecurity's Role in Manufacturing is the cornerstone of the association's Cyber Security Month offerings and will provide a greater understanding of exposure, risks and how companies can address them.

"Now, more than ever, cybersecurity is a vital component to the processes, procedures and very operational foundation of any chemical manufacturing facility," said Paul Hirsh, SOCMA Senior Vice President, Industry Relations. "Cyberattacks are escalating, and many companies don't fully understand the threat that exists within their plants. And that is why it is vital for manufacturers to focus on security and protection of their critical infrastructure to ensure business continuity."

The Roundtable will focus on:

How companies can identify vulnerabilities,

The importance of protecting against threats, and

Mitigating impacts through cyber insurance as part of a risk management program.

Expert panelists include:

Aarti Soni , Senior Vice President, Cyber Director, McGriff

, Senior Vice President, Cyber Director, McGriff Michael Belling , Assistant Vice President, McGriff

, Assistant Vice President, McGriff Brian Sullivan , President & CEO, FitNetworks LLC

, President & CEO, FitNetworks LLC Matthew Fleming , Client Success/Relationship Development, FitNetworks LLC

"Technology plays an integral part in not only a company's digital infrastructure but also its manufacturing operations," Hirsh said. "Through the Executive Roundtable, companies will receive actionable solutions for preventing cyber criminals from accessing critical information, disrupting their operations and causing reputational loss."

The Executive Roundtable will be held at 1:00pm ET on Wednesday, October 6. Register here at no cost.

Contact Alyse Keller, SOCMA Senior Manager, Industry Relations, with any questions: akeller@socma.org.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

About SOCMA SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information, visit www.socma.org.

