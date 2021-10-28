SOCMA Still On Mission After 100 Years

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today celebrates 100 years of providing Solutions for Specialties with the launch of its commemorative 100 th Anniversary Edition of Specialty Insights.

Specialty Insights is SOCMA's bi-annual publication focusing on trends impacting the specialty chemical industry.

"As we approached our 100 th anniversary, we explored what was taking place in the world leading up to 1921, and what conditions led these pioneers of the fledgling synthetic organic chemical industry to form the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President and CEO. "What we find remarkable is the profound vision these business leaders showed in drafting a founding philosophy and defining documents that underpin our purpose today.

"Those principles of advancing the science of organic chemistry, advocating for the concerns of American chemical producers, providing a forum for the dissemination of information and promoting the highest scientific business standards to grow the industry are as true and valid today as they were at the time of their writing," Abril said. "In 1921, these principles were aspirational. Today, they are demonstrable: They continue to work both in principle and in practice. SOCMA is indeed still on mission after 100 years, and we believe our founders would be proud to see their legacy carry on."

In reading the pages of this historic edition, you will find:

Insight on why SOCMA was founded

SOCMA's 36 founding members

SOCMA's mission and why the association has remained relevant for 100 years

A current state of the industry in 2021

SOCMA through the decades - key association initiatives over the course of 100 years

SOCMA also offers a snapshot of current industry trends and the latest updates on programs and services the association offers to address them.

You can download a copy of the 100 th Anniversary Commemorative edition here: www.socma.org/specialtyinsights

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

