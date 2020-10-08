SOCMA's Specialty Insights Highlights Industry's Adaptability And Agility

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce the release of the third issue of the association's semi-annual publication. Written and developed specifically for the specialty and fine chemical value chain, this edition, " Charting the Course for 2021," showcases the journey of the industry during this unprecedented year.

"SOCMA is proud to deliver this latest issue reflective of the adaptability, agility and ambition of this innovative industry," said SOCMA President and CEO Jennifer Abril. "Across industry sectors, companies are solving challenges and providing solutions with resilience and resourcefulness, as echoed through these pages."

Specialty Insights offers an exclusive and intimate look at how chemical manufacturers and service providers are responding to the unforeseen crisis impacting the 2020 landscape. Readers will learn about the pursuit of life-saving materials and the research and development of diagnostic kits by SOCMA members in the fight against COVID-19. This edition also highlights the future of commercial partnerships in a shifting virtual landscape, and the need for cyber security solutions as the threat of online viruses increases. Business leaders share experience on realigning supply chains and ensuring fulfillment of customer orders while maintaining a steadfast focus on safety and operational excellence. And, SOCMA provides an outlook on the shifting political landscape and its potential impact on specialty chemical manufacturing.

Specialty Insights also celebrates SOCMA's return to the trade show arena following its acquisition of the Specialty and Custom Chemicals Show earlier this year. The next show is set for February 9-11, 2021, in Fort Worth, TX, and will kick off SOCMA's 100 th anniversary.

About SOCMA SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.org

