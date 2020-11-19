SOCMA Reschedules Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show To April 14-16, 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With great optimism surrounding two recent vaccines for COVID-19, there is renewed hope for 2021, particularly starting in the second quarter of the year. As such, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is rescheduling the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, originally set for February, to April 14-16, 2021, at the Omni in Fort Worth, TX.

"Despite the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases, news of these vaccines has health experts targeting Q2 of 2021 as a beginning for a return to normalcy," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "And in our quest to safely hold an in-person event conducive to meeting business objectives of companies across the supply chain, we chose to move the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show to April. SOCMA is a champion for specialty and fine chemical manufacturers, who continue to play an integral role in the response efforts. We have member companies working on these life-saving vaccines, and others are providing products and materials that are crucial to the recovery. We look forward to celebrating their success in Fort Worth and providing a platform for them to conduct business."

SOCMA continues to take a cautious and thoughtful approach in its planning for the April show and is committed to providing a successful and safe event experience for all attendees. Here are just a few of the safety protocols that will be in place throughout the event:

Daily health checks

Mandatory masks

Social distancing

Sanitation stations

Plexiglas barriers at the registration and food and beverage stations

Nightly sanitation of trade show floor

One-way traffic on the trade show floor

Registration is open for the 2021 Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, set for April 14-16, at the Omni in Fort Worth, TX. For questions about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenny Gaines at jgaines@socma.org.

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. www.socma.org .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-reschedules-specialty--custom-chemicals-show--to-april-14-16-2021-301176586.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates