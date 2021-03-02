SOCMA Recognizes March As Manufacturing Excellence Month

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) kicks off March as Manufacturing Excellence Month, with plans to highlight Performance Improvement Award winners and showcase specialty chemical...

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) kicks off March as Manufacturing Excellence Month, with plans to highlight Performance Improvement Award winners and showcase specialty chemical capabilities.

"Safety is the number one priority for companies across the specialty and fine chemical industry, and through our Manufacturing Excellence Month we have an opportunity to learn from these award-winning companies and share best practices on how they are continuing to progress and excel in environmental, health, safety and security at their facilities," said Joe Dettinger, Senior Director, Technical & Safety.

Each Tuesday throughout March, SOCMA will facilitate 50-minute conversations with the 2020 Performance Improvement Award winners, focusing on ChemStewards core standards: Stakeholder Communications, Product Stewardship, EHS&S, Employee Training, Resource Management & Waste Minimization, Educational Outreach & Sustainability.

"Our first session kicks off with our 2020 Gold Winner, Monument Chemical - Houston, TX," said Dettinger. "As part of these roundtables, not only will we discuss each company's specific program and safety standards, but also explore what each organization has implemented for continuous improvement and how they have transformed safety as a team-based approach."

For questions about Manufacturing Excellence Month, contact Joe Dettinger at jdettinger@socma.org.

Manufacturing Solutions DayTo further recognize Manufacturing Excellence Month, SOCMA hosts its first quarterly Manufacturing Solutions Day on March 10.

"With travel restrictions continuing across the industry and face-to-face meetings still on hold, SOCMA understands the vital need your companies have in identifying new ways to develop business connections," said Paul Hirsh, Senior Vice President, Industry Development & Strategic Partnerships. "To bridge that gap in today's virtual environment, we are holding quarterly Manufacturing Solutions Days. Through 15-minute sessions over the course of an hour, companies across the industry will share their capabilities with SOCMA members and our broad network of specialty and fine chemical manufacturers."

Only a few timeslots remain for contract and toll manufacturers to showcase during our hour-long event on March 10! Contact Owen Jappen at ojappen@socma.org to sign up today.

About SOCMA SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-recognizes-march-as-manufacturing-excellence-month-301238899.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates