SOCMA Launches Chemical Operations Training Tool 3.0

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today launched the latest iteration of its Chemical Operations Training Tool - version 3.0 - with expanded offerings, including a Learning Management System portal, additional curriculum and new animations.

"SOCMA is thrilled to introduce the Chemical Operations Training Tool 3.0, with increased functionalities and added elements to ensure operators are better educated and understand the chemical operations work environment," said Joe Dettinger, SOCMA Senior Director, Technical & Safety. "SOCMA understands the unique processes and equipment our members and the specialty and fine chemical industry work with every day. Throughout the past year, our team listened to the evolving needs of plant managers and training leaders and worked closely with our Performance Improvement Committee to add a new environmental health and safety practices component, as well as additional animations and interactive exercises to shorten the learning curve and accelerate productivity."

New features within the Chemical Operations Training Tool 3.0 are:

Learner tracking capability through an integrated Learning Management System.

A fifth EHS unit that includes:

Hazard Communication



Personal Protective Equipment



Lockout/Tagout



Confined Space Entry



Line Breaking

Material on hoses, chemical reactions, centrifuges and condensers.

Interactive animations of essential plant equipment.

"The specialty and fine chemical industry is highly specialized, with complex, innovative processes that must be met with focused training for its workforce," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "SOCMA's Chemical Operations Training Tool 3.0 provides a framework for companies to reach key training objectives and build core competencies through onboarding and ongoing learning not offered anywhere else. We are very proud to build on this solution for the industry."

For pricing and additional information on integrating SOCMA's Chemical Operations Training Tool 3.0 into your training systems, contact Joe Dettinger, Senior Director, Technical & Safety at jdettinger@socma.org, and visit our website - www.socma.org/operationstraining.

For an overview of the enhancements to the Chemical Operations Training Tool 3.0, register for our July 20 webinar.

About SOCMA Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org .

