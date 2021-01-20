SOCMA Congratulates Biden Administration On Inauguration

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Abril, President & CEO of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), released the following statement in response to the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris:

"On behalf of SOCMA, I would like to congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on today's inauguration as we move forward together to strengthen our country. As the only association representing the specialty and fine chemical industry, we look forward to collaborating with the Biden-Harris administration to provide critical insight and resources on top-priority efforts, such as COVID-19 pandemic recovery and the development of economic growth.

Understanding that recovery from COVID-19 is the top priority of this administration, SOCMA members represent a key component in the supply chain that continues to play an indispensable role in creating lifesaving vaccines and pharmaceuticals, as well as consumer and industrial products to mitigate negative impacts on American families and businesses.

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that fuels the U.S. economy, and our network extends to more than 20,000 influencers and decision makers in the specialty chemicals supply chain. SOCMA members pioneer new products integral in making our lives safer, healthier and more sustainable.

In welcoming this new administration, we also realize a new opportunity to affect change. SOCMA is committed to creating a robust dialogue with incoming officials and cultivating long-standing relationships within key agencies that govern our industry, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the Food and Drug Administration, among others. By working together, we can resolve challenges and identify opportunities for the specialty chemical industry to thrive."

