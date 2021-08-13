SOCMA Announces Upcoming Manufacturing Solutions Days

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) proudly announces two additional dates for its successful Manufacturing Solutions Day platform:

These 15-minute virtual presentations offer specialty chemical manufacturers an opportunity to highlight their unique technologies and expertise to procurement and business development executives. Over 150 representatives from more than 75 companies have participated in SOCMA's first two events, reporting positive outcomes.

"SOCMA's digital platform allowed CJB to reach a larger audience than we've been able to in the past year due to COVID," said Sims Turner, Sales Manager at CJB Industries, Inc. "Our participation in SOCMA's Manufacturing Solutions Day generated leads for CJB, and we had companies contact us because they found out we had certain capabilities they were looking for in an external manufacturing partner."

Other participating companies have benefitted from a greater understanding of the breadth of expertise across SOCMA's supply chain network. As an exhibitor, companies can lean on SOCMA's expertise and resources to maximize visibility with potential business partners.

"Based on findings from our 2021 Specialty Chemicals Industry Census+ released this summer, household and consumer products are demonstrating strong growth," said Paul Hirsh, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations. "We're also hearing that manufacturing calendars are running tight in 2021 and continuing into 2022, so now is the perfect time for companies to line up partners for the coming year. These virtual exhibitor showcases are a prime opportunity for our members and industry stakeholders to connect, create new partnerships and identify business growth opportunities."

Manufacturing Solutions Day is the newest addition to SOCMA's suite of commercial services, complementing our Manufacturing Solutions Platform and Lead Sheet service. Contact Alyse Keller for more information, or visit our website for registration and sponsorship information.

