SOCMA Announces 2020 Performance Improvement Awards Winners

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce 19 SOCMA member facilities will receive 2020 Performance Improvement Awards, honoring their outstanding commitment to environmental, health, safety and security excellence.

This year's award winners were honored virtually during SOCMA's Annual Business Meeting on Thursday, December 10, and will be celebrated in person at the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, April 14-16, 2021, in Fort Worth, TX.

"After the most unprecedented year the industry has experienced in recent history, SOCMA is thrilled to honor all of these leading companies for the tenacity and grit it takes to maintain the highest of standards in safety, sustainability and product stewardship," said Joe Dettinger, SOCMA's Senior Director of Compliance & Stewardship.

"SOCMA is particularly proud to recognize Monument Chemical Houston as winner of the 2020 Gold Performance Improvement Award - our association's highest honor," said Dettinger. "The judges were impressed with Monument Chemical Houston's innovative safety procedures put in place to address the pandemic. They also called implementation of Monument's Learning Experience Report brilliant. Our judges said the report, comprised of emails and texts that share critical learnings from an incident, is a great awareness tool which can lead to identifying other areas with similar concern."

Five companies received Silver Performance Improvement Awards for showcasing excellence in one of the five ChemStewards® Core Principles: Stakeholder Communications, Product Stewardship, EHS&S in Planning and Operations, Employee Training and Engagement, and Resource Management and Waste Minimization. Seventeen SOCMA member facilities also received Bronze Performance Improvement Awards for maintaining strong EHS&S programs based on ChemStewards® Core Principles. See a complete list of winners here.

"Now, more than ever, safety and operational excellence are top priorities for specialty chemical facilities," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "These companies are setting a high bar in critical areas of EHS&S and provide important examples for our industry to follow."

