Socket Mobile Strengthens Balance Sheet With A Secured Subordinated Convertible Note Financing Of $1.5 Million

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) - Get Report, a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced completion of a secured subordinated convertible note financing of $1,530,000. The proceeds will be used to increase the Company's working capital balances.

The notes have a three-year term and will mature on August 30, 2023. The interest rate on the notes is 10%, payable quarterly in cash. The holder of each note may require the Company to repay the principal amount of the note plus accrued interest at any time after August 31, 2021. The notes are secured by the assets of the Company and are subordinated to the Company's debts with Western Alliance Bank, its senior lender. The principal amount of each note is convertible at any time, at the option of the holder, into shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $1.46 per share, the closing price of the common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 28, 2020, and the most recent closing price as of the closing of the financing.

Investors in the financing include Charlie Bass, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, Kevin Mills, the Company's CEO and a director, and Lynn Zhao, the Company's CFO and a director, and other members of the Company's management team. Additional details of the financing are set forth in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the SEC.

About Socket Mobile, Inc.Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new mobile computer and data collection products, including details on the timing, distribution and market acceptance of the products, and statements predicting trends, sales and market conditions and opportunities in the markets in which we sell our products. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that our new products may be delayed or not rollout as predicted, if ever, due to technological, market, or financial factors, including the availability of necessary working capital, the risk that market acceptance and sales opportunities may not happen as anticipated, the risk that our application partners and current distribution channels may choose not to distribute the new products or may not be successful in doing so, the risk that acceptance of our new products in vertical application markets may not happen as anticipated, and other risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Socket Mobile Investor Contact: Lynn ZhaoChief Financial Officer510-933-3016 lynn@socketmobile.com

